Barings LLC Reduces Position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Barings LLC decreased its stake in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,556 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 148 shares during the period. Barings LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $687,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Center for Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new position in Applied Materials during the first quarter worth $25,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the first quarter valued at $25,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Applied Materials by 113.1% in the second quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 341 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. Hardy Reed LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the second quarter valued at $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.99% of the company’s stock.

Applied Materials Trading Up 6.3 %

NASDAQ:AMAT opened at $91.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 2.26. Applied Materials, Inc. has a one year low of $71.12 and a one year high of $167.06. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $86.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $98.26. The stock has a market cap of $78.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.49.

Applied Materials Dividend Announcement

Applied Materials ( NASDAQ:AMAT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 18th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.16. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 56.68% and a net margin of 26.42%. The business had revenue of $6.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.90 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 25th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 23rd. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.90%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AMAT. William Blair began coverage on Applied Materials in a research report on Monday, October 17th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. New Street Research raised Applied Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, October 21st. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on Applied Materials from $170.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Applied Materials from $109.00 to $99.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price target on Applied Materials from $125.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Applied Materials has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $135.58.

Applied Materials Profile

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

Featured Stories

