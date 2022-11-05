Barings LLC Takes $738,000 Position in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL)

Barings LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 58,217 shares of the airline’s stock, valued at approximately $738,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AAL. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its stake in shares of American Airlines Group by 6,685.7% during the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,425 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,404 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of American Airlines Group by 1,403.6% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,090 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,951 shares during the last quarter. Elequin Capital LP bought a new position in shares of American Airlines Group during the first quarter valued at about $43,000. Sentry Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of American Airlines Group by 105.8% during the second quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 3,541 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,820 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its stake in shares of American Airlines Group by 36.3% during the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 3,754 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. 54.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get American Airlines Group alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently commented on AAL. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of American Airlines Group to $18.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of American Airlines Group from $16.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of American Airlines Group from $19.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Argus cut shares of American Airlines Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of American Airlines Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, American Airlines Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.43.

Insider Transactions at American Airlines Group

American Airlines Group Trading Up 2.8 %

In related news, EVP Vasu Raja sold 1,851 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.59, for a total transaction of $25,155.09. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 80,006 shares in the company, valued at $1,087,281.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AAL opened at $14.11 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $13.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.72. American Airlines Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.65 and a 52-week high of $22.35.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The airline reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $13.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.46 billion. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 50.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.99) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that American Airlines Group Inc. will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

About American Airlines Group

(Get Rating)

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. The company provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo through its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC, as well as through partner gateways in London, Madrid, Seattle/Tacoma, Sydney, and Tokyo.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for American Airlines Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Airlines Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.