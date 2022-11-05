Barings LLC Takes Position in Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY)

Barings LLC bought a new position in shares of Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 8,585 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $577,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ryanair by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 14,553 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,268,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in shares of Ryanair by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,602 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $242,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Ryanair by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,426 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,344,000 after acquiring an additional 920 shares in the last quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. raised its position in shares of Ryanair by 130.8% in the 1st quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 369,442 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $32,186,000 after acquiring an additional 209,372 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Ryanair by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,471 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $166,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.70% of the company’s stock.

RYAAY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Ryanair from €19.20 ($19.20) to €17.70 ($17.70) in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Liberum Capital lowered Ryanair from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. StockNews.com lowered Ryanair from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Ryanair from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on Ryanair from $112.00 to $102.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ryanair presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.87.

Ryanair stock opened at $69.05 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $15.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.94 and a beta of 1.47. Ryanair Holdings plc has a fifty-two week low of $55.90 and a fifty-two week high of $127.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $65.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08.

Ryanair Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides scheduled-passenger airline services in Ireland, the United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Germany, and other European countries. It is also involved in the provision of various ancillary services, such as non-flight scheduled and Internet-related services; in-flight sale of beverages, food, duty-free, and merchandise; and marketing of car hire and accommodation services, and travel insurance through its website and mobile app.

