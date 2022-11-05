Barrick Gold Corp (GOLD) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 29th

Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD – Get Rating) (TSE:ABX) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 3rd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be given a dividend of 0.11 per share by the gold and copper producer on Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 29th.

Barrick Gold has increased its dividend payment by an average of 23.7% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Barrick Gold has a payout ratio of 47.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Barrick Gold to earn $0.96 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 41.7%.

Shares of Barrick Gold stock opened at $14.20 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.95, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.27, a P/E/G ratio of 8.83 and a beta of 0.27. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.55. Barrick Gold has a 12 month low of $13.01 and a 12 month high of $26.07.

Barrick Gold ( NYSE:GOLD Get Rating ) (TSE:ABX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The gold and copper producer reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.85 billion. Barrick Gold had a return on equity of 5.95% and a net margin of 16.87%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.29 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Barrick Gold will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GOLD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Barrick Gold from C$35.25 to C$33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. TD Securities reduced their price objective on Barrick Gold from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Barclays reduced their price objective on Barrick Gold from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Barrick Gold in a report on Monday, September 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Barrick Gold from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $25.24.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in Barrick Gold during the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in Barrick Gold during the 1st quarter valued at $56,000. Wahed Invest LLC purchased a new stake in Barrick Gold during the 1st quarter valued at $179,000. Snider Financial Group purchased a new stake in Barrick Gold during the 1st quarter valued at $185,000. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Barrick Gold during the 1st quarter valued at $230,000. 58.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

