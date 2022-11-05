Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD) Price Target Cut to $21.00

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD – Get Rating) (TSE:ABX) had its price objective reduced by TD Securities from $24.00 to $21.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the gold and copper producer’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Barrick Gold from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Fundamental Research restated a buy rating and issued a $23.42 price objective (down previously from $26.11) on shares of Barrick Gold in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Barrick Gold from C$35.25 to C$33.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Barrick Gold in a report on Monday, September 12th. They set a neutral rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Barrick Gold from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $25.24.

Barrick Gold Trading Up 8.4 %

Shares of GOLD traded up $1.10 during trading on Friday, reaching $14.20. 37,912,477 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,774,208. Barrick Gold has a twelve month low of $13.01 and a twelve month high of $26.07. The stock has a market cap of $25.02 billion, a PE ratio of 13.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.83 and a beta of 0.27. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.55. The company has a quick ratio of 3.19, a current ratio of 3.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Barrick Gold Cuts Dividend

Barrick Gold ( NYSE:GOLD Get Rating ) (TSE:ABX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The gold and copper producer reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.85 billion. Barrick Gold had a net margin of 16.87% and a return on equity of 5.95%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.29 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Barrick Gold will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.10%. Barrick Gold’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.38%.

Institutional Trading of Barrick Gold

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Leavell Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Barrick Gold by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,883 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Stansberry Asset Management LLC raised its position in Barrick Gold by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Stansberry Asset Management LLC now owns 717,982 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $17,612,000 after purchasing an additional 30,751 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its position in Barrick Gold by 25.2% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 182,142 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $4,468,000 after purchasing an additional 36,711 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in Barrick Gold by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 119,858 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $2,940,000 after purchasing an additional 8,043 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in Barrick Gold by 200.5% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 15,215 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $378,000 after buying an additional 10,151 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.03% of the company’s stock.

About Barrick Gold

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

