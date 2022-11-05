Barry Callebaut (OTCMKTS:BYCBF) Upgraded by Baader Bank to Buy

Baader Bank upgraded shares of Barry Callebaut (OTCMKTS:BYCBF – Get Rating) from a reduce rating to a buy rating in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has CHF 2,050 target price on the stock.

Separately, Barclays increased their price objective on Barry Callebaut from CHF 2,200 to CHF 2,250 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday.

Barry Callebaut Stock Performance

Barry Callebaut stock traded up $35.35 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1,852.00. 1 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 98. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1,893.84 and a 200 day moving average of $2,097.53. Barry Callebaut has a 1-year low of $1,783.55 and a 1-year high of $2,539.39.

About Barry Callebaut

Barry Callebaut AG, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cocoa and chocolate products. The company provides chocolates, compounds, chips and chunks, cocoa, cacao fruit, fillings, coatings, nuts, decorations and inclusions, and food colorants, as well as personalization sheets. It also offers cocoa powder, chocolate drinks, cappuccions, dessert drinks, dairy and non-dairy products, tea, and coffee.

