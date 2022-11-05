Barsele Minerals (OTCMKTS:BRSLF) Shares Up 1.2%

Barsele Minerals Corp. (OTCMKTS:BRSLF – Get Rating) was up 1.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $0.25 and last traded at $0.25. Approximately 15,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 148% from the average daily volume of 6,052 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.25.
Barsele Minerals Price Performance
The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.22 and a 200-day moving average of $0.23.
Barsele Minerals Company Profile
Barsele Minerals Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Sweden. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, and zinc deposits. Its principal property is the Barsele gold project, a 45% owned project that covers an area of approximately 47,000 hectares located in Västerbottens Län, Northern Sweden.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Barsele Minerals (BRSLF)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 10/31-11/4
- Is Hershey’s a Sweet Stock to Buy After a Post-Earnings Dip?
- Datadog Doesn’t Belong In The Doghouse
- Mixed Results Actually Bring More Optimism than Risk for AMD
- Nikola Shares Fall Even As EV Maker Beats Q3 Expectations
Receive News & Ratings for Barsele Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barsele Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.