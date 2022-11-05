Baytex Energy (TSE:BTE) Given New C$9.00 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

Baytex Energy (TSE:BTE – Get Rating) (NYSE:BTE) had its price target hoisted by BMO Capital Markets from C$8.50 to C$9.00 in a report published on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other research firms have also commented on BTE. National Bankshares lowered Baytex Energy from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday. CIBC cut their price objective on Baytex Energy from C$10.00 to C$8.50 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, Standpoint Research cut their price objective on Baytex Energy from C$9.00 to C$8.57 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Baytex Energy currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$8.28.

Get Baytex Energy alerts:

Baytex Energy Price Performance

TSE:BTE opened at C$7.55 on Friday. Baytex Energy has a 12 month low of C$3.21 and a 12 month high of C$9.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$6.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$6.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.97. The firm has a market cap of C$4.23 billion and a P/E ratio of 5.24.

Baytex Energy Company Profile

Baytex Energy Corp., an oil and gas company, acquires, develops, and produces oil and natural gas in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and in the Texas, the United States. The company offers light oil and condensate, heavy oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. Its principal oil and natural gas properties comprise the Eagle Ford property in Texas, Viking and Lloydminster properties in Alberta and Saskatchewan, Peace River and Duvernay properties in Alberta.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Baytex Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baytex Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.