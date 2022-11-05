BCA Marketplace (LON:BCA) Trading Up 0.1%

Shares of BCA Marketplace PLC (LON:BCA – Get Rating) traded up 0.1% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 236.20 ($2.73) and last traded at GBX 236.20 ($2.73). 7,470,853 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 66% from the average session volume of 4,487,414 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 236 ($2.73).

BCA Marketplace Trading Up 0.1 %

The firm has a market cap of £1.85 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.58, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 236.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 236.20.

About BCA Marketplace

(Get Rating)

BCA Marketplace plc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a used vehicle exchange in Europe. It operates through Vehicle Remarketing, Vehicle Buying, and Automotive Services segments. It offers physical and digital auction services; services for vehicle preparation and marketing in advance of sales; financial services to support the car dealer purchasing vehicles at BCA auctions; automotive logistics services; digital services to assist the retailer with the marketing and disposal of used cars; and outsourced remarketing services for manufacturers and fleets to assist with disposal to their networks.

