BCE (NYSE:BCE) Given New C$66.75 Price Target at Scotiabank

BCE (NYSE:BCEGet Rating) (TSE:BCE) had its target price upped by Scotiabank from C$65.50 to C$66.75 in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Barclays lowered their target price on BCE from $51.00 to $48.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on BCE from C$70.00 to C$66.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on BCE from C$75.00 to C$68.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. TD Securities boosted their price target on BCE from C$62.00 to C$64.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on BCE in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $64.18.

BCE Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of BCE traded up $0.75 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $45.86. The stock had a trading volume of 1,713,006 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,483,653. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.26. BCE has a twelve month low of $39.88 and a twelve month high of $59.34. The firm has a market cap of $41.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

BCE (NYSE:BCEGet Rating) (TSE:BCE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $5.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.87 billion. BCE had a return on equity of 15.73% and a net margin of 12.40%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.68 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that BCE will post 2.53 EPS for the current year.

BCE Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.675 per share. This represents a $2.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.89%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. BCE’s dividend payout ratio is presently 114.81%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BCE

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BCE by 1.0% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 19,576 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,086,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Menlo Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of BCE by 0.6% in the first quarter. Menlo Advisors LLC now owns 33,110 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,836,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH boosted its stake in shares of BCE by 1.4% in the second quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 15,509 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $763,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of BCE by 12.1% in the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,993 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the period. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its stake in shares of BCE by 0.8% in the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 26,894 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,492,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 43.83% of the company’s stock.

About BCE

BCE Inc, a telecommunications and media company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communication products and services, as well as consumer electronics products.

Featured Stories

Analyst Recommendations for BCE (NYSE:BCE)

