BCE (NYSE:BCE) Given New C$66.75 Price Target at Scotiabank

BCE (NYSE:BCE – Get Rating) (TSE:BCE) had its target price upped by Scotiabank from C$65.50 to C$66.75 in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Barclays lowered their target price on BCE from $51.00 to $48.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on BCE from C$70.00 to C$66.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on BCE from C$75.00 to C$68.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. TD Securities boosted their price target on BCE from C$62.00 to C$64.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on BCE in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $64.18.

Shares of BCE traded up $0.75 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $45.86. The stock had a trading volume of 1,713,006 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,483,653. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.26. BCE has a twelve month low of $39.88 and a twelve month high of $59.34. The firm has a market cap of $41.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

BCE ( NYSE:BCE Get Rating ) (TSE:BCE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $5.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.87 billion. BCE had a return on equity of 15.73% and a net margin of 12.40%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.68 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that BCE will post 2.53 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.675 per share. This represents a $2.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.89%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. BCE’s dividend payout ratio is presently 114.81%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BCE by 1.0% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 19,576 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,086,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Menlo Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of BCE by 0.6% in the first quarter. Menlo Advisors LLC now owns 33,110 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,836,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH boosted its stake in shares of BCE by 1.4% in the second quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 15,509 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $763,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of BCE by 12.1% in the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,993 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the period. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its stake in shares of BCE by 0.8% in the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 26,894 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,492,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 43.83% of the company’s stock.

BCE Inc, a telecommunications and media company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communication products and services, as well as consumer electronics products.

