BCE (NYSE:BCE) Price Target Increased to C$64.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

BCE (NYSE:BCEGet Rating) (TSE:BCE) had its price target increased by Royal Bank of Canada from C$63.00 to C$64.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. TD Securities lifted their price target on BCE from C$62.00 to C$64.00 in a research note on Friday. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on BCE from C$70.00 to C$66.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. StockNews.com began coverage on BCE in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on BCE from C$75.00 to C$68.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on BCE from $51.00 to $48.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, BCE has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $64.18.

Shares of BCE stock traded up $0.75 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $45.86. 1,713,006 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,483,653. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The company has a market cap of $41.82 billion, a PE ratio of 18.87, a PEG ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 0.55. BCE has a twelve month low of $39.88 and a twelve month high of $59.34.

BCE (NYSE:BCEGet Rating) (TSE:BCE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $5.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.87 billion. BCE had a return on equity of 15.73% and a net margin of 12.40%. The company’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.68 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that BCE will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be issued a $0.675 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $2.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.89%. BCE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 114.81%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of BCE by 6.9% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 43,022 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,387,000 after buying an additional 2,777 shares during the last quarter. HWG Holdings LP bought a new stake in shares of BCE during the first quarter valued at approximately $382,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its holdings in shares of BCE by 11.8% during the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 66,308 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,677,000 after buying an additional 6,982 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in BCE by 2.4% during the first quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 57,590 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,194,000 after purchasing an additional 1,364 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank raised its holdings in BCE by 1.3% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 145,250 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,573,000 after purchasing an additional 1,837 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.83% of the company’s stock.

BCE Inc, a telecommunications and media company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communication products and services, as well as consumer electronics products.

