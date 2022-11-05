BCE (TSE:BCE) Price Target Lowered to C$68.00 at BMO Capital Markets

BCE (TSE:BCE – Get Rating) (NYSE:BCE) had its price objective reduced by BMO Capital Markets from C$75.00 to C$68.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. CIBC reduced their target price on BCE from C$68.00 to C$62.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on BCE from C$67.00 to C$63.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on BCE from C$65.50 to C$66.75 in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on BCE from C$70.00 to C$68.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on BCE from C$63.00 to C$66.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$66.15.

Get BCE alerts:

BCE Stock Down 0.4 %

BCE stock opened at C$61.75 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 127.60. The firm has a market capitalization of C$56.31 billion and a PE ratio of 19.67. BCE has a twelve month low of C$55.66 and a twelve month high of C$74.09. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$60.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$64.28.

BCE Dividend Announcement

BCE ( TSE:BCE Get Rating ) (NYSE:BCE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported C$0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.83 by C$0.04. The company had revenue of C$5.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$5.85 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that BCE will post 3.5476847 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a $0.92 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.96%. BCE’s payout ratio is currently 114.33%.

About BCE

(Get Rating)

BCE Inc, a telecommunications and media company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communication products and services, as well as consumer electronics products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BCE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BCE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.