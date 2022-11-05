Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN) Stock Holdings Lessened by Premier Fund Managers Ltd

Premier Fund Managers Ltd cut its stake in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN – Get Rating) by 96.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 845,062 shares during the quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd’s holdings in Beacon Roofing Supply were worth $95,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of BECN. Retirement Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 37.5% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply in the second quarter worth approximately $67,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply during the first quarter valued at approximately $136,000. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 10.2% during the first quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 2,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the period.

Insider Transactions at Beacon Roofing Supply

In other Beacon Roofing Supply news, insider Jason L. Taylor sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.30, for a total transaction of $229,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,937 shares in the company, valued at $340,190.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Jason L. Taylor sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.30, for a total transaction of $229,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,937 shares in the company, valued at approximately $340,190.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Cd&R Investment Associates Ix, bought 105,320 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $56.97 per share, for a total transaction of $6,000,080.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 14,964,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $852,550,296.03. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.95% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Beacon Roofing Supply Stock Up 2.2 %

BECN traded up $1.22 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $55.99. 918,225 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 670,923. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company has a market cap of $3.64 billion, a PE ratio of 10.29 and a beta of 1.63. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.29. Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. has a one year low of $45.71 and a one year high of $65.30.

Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $2.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.05. Beacon Roofing Supply had a return on equity of 29.19% and a net margin of 5.25%. The business had revenue of $2.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.59 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. will post 6.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on BECN. William Blair cut shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Beacon Roofing Supply from $90.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Stephens decreased their price objective on Beacon Roofing Supply from $72.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on Beacon Roofing Supply in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from $66.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Beacon Roofing Supply presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.25.

Beacon Roofing Supply Company Profile

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes residential and non-residential roofing materials, and complementary building products to contractors, home builders, building owners, lumberyards, and retailers. It offers pitched roofing and low slope roof products; gutters and sidings; building materials, such as lumber and composite, skylights and window, plywood and OSB, decking and railing, and HVAC products; and foam board, spray foam, roll, batt, mineral wool, fiberglass, and commercial insulation products, as well as radiant barriers and blown-in insulation and equipment.

