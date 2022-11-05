Belden (NYSE:BDC) PT Raised to $82.00

Belden (NYSE:BDC – Get Rating) had its target price increased by investment analysts at Truist Financial from $77.00 to $82.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Truist Financial’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 9.68% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on BDC. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Belden in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Belden from $59.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Belden has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.00.

NYSE:BDC opened at $74.76 on Thursday. Belden has a 52 week low of $47.89 and a 52 week high of $75.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $64.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.26. The stock has a market cap of $3.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.22 and a beta of 1.32.

Belden ( NYSE:BDC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.20. Belden had a net margin of 5.53% and a return on equity of 26.35%. The company had revenue of $670.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $634.29 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.31 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Belden will post 6.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Jonathan C. Klein sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.90, for a total value of $66,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,007,045.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in Belden by 90.6% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 13,907 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $835,000 after acquiring an additional 6,609 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Belden by 2.4% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 37,872 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,273,000 after acquiring an additional 905 shares during the period. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in Belden during the third quarter valued at about $124,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Belden by 87.3% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,105 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares during the period. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Belden during the third quarter valued at about $212,000. 99.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Belden Inc provides portfolio of signal transmission solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Solutions and Industrial Solutions. The Enterprise Solutions segment offers copper cable and connectivity solutions, fiber cable and connectivity solutions, interconnect panels, racks and enclosures, and signal extension and matrix switching systems for use in applications, such as local area networks, data centers, access control, 5G, fiber, and home and building automation.

