Beldex (BDX) Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $145.04 Million

Beldex (BDX) traded up 1.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on November 4th. Beldex has a total market cap of $145.04 million and approximately $2.13 million worth of Beldex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Beldex has traded 5.5% lower against the US dollar. One Beldex coin can currently be bought for about $0.0488 or 0.00000229 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Beldex alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,652.56 or 0.07747645 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002006 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $19.67 or 0.00092198 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.68 or 0.00036029 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.23 or 0.00071413 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001989 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000554 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.38 or 0.00015858 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.70 or 0.00026738 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0636 or 0.00000298 BTC.

Beldex Coin Profile

Beldex (BDX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. It launched on August 15th, 2018. Beldex’s total supply is 9,900,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,970,000,000 coins. Beldex’s official website is www.beldex.io. Beldex’s official message board is beldexcoin.medium.com. Beldex’s official Twitter account is @beldexcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Beldex Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Beldex is a privacy-based ecosystem consisting of privacy-first decentralized applications that include BChat, BelNet, Beldex browser, the Beldex privacy protocol, and the Beldex bridge.The Beldex project is committed to enhancing privacy online. BDX is a privacy coin and a utility on the privacy-preserving DApps.Beside BDX, the Beldex ecosystem is comprised of Beldex exchange and Beldex wallet.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beldex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Beldex should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Beldex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Beldex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Beldex and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.