Bellevue Healthcare Trust (LON:BBH) Stock Price Down 3.4%

Bellevue Healthcare Trust plc (LON:BBH – Get Rating) was down 3.4% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 157.58 ($1.82) and last traded at GBX 157.60 ($1.82). Approximately 704,563 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 29% from the average daily volume of 991,144 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 163.20 ($1.89).

Bellevue Healthcare Trust Price Performance

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 167.49 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 162.87. The stock has a market capitalization of £924.77 million and a P/E ratio of 927.06.

Bellevue Healthcare Trust Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Bellevue Healthcare Trust plc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by Bellevue Asset Management AG. The fund is managed by Bellevue Advisors Limited. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across healthcare sector. It seeks to benchmark the performance of its portfolio against the MSCI World Healthcare Index.

See Also

