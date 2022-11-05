Benchmark Trims IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) Target Price to $130.00

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Benchmark from $165.00 to $130.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on IPGP. StockNews.com assumed coverage on IPG Photonics in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating for the company. Citigroup dropped their price objective on IPG Photonics from $157.00 to $146.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Raymond James upgraded IPG Photonics from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $138.50.

NASDAQ:IPGP opened at $87.83 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.26, a PEG ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 1.30. IPG Photonics has a 1 year low of $79.88 and a 1 year high of $176.63. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $87.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $94.60.

IPG Photonics ( NASDAQ:IPGP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.26. IPG Photonics had a return on equity of 10.58% and a net margin of 18.34%. The company had revenue of $377.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $373.26 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.33 EPS. IPG Photonics’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that IPG Photonics will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other IPG Photonics news, major shareholder Valentin Gapontsev Trust I sold 5,000 shares of IPG Photonics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.77, for a total transaction of $508,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,429,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $756,110,290.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 35,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,236,300 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 33.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of IPG Photonics by 360.5% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 41,891 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,532,000 after acquiring an additional 32,794 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning bought a new position in shares of IPG Photonics in the 3rd quarter worth $210,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in shares of IPG Photonics by 166.8% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 16,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,350,000 after acquiring an additional 10,003 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of IPG Photonics by 53.9% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 24,280 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,048,000 after acquiring an additional 8,502 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank raised its position in shares of IPG Photonics by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,635 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. 65.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

IPG Photonics Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells various high-performance fiber lasers, fiber amplifiers, and diode lasers used in various applications primarily in materials processing worldwide. The company's laser products include hybrid fiber-solid state lasers with green and ultraviolet wavelengths; fiber pigtailed packaged diodes and fiber coupled direct diode laser systems; high-energy pulsed lasers, multi-wavelength and tunable lasers, and single-polarization and single-frequency lasers; and high-power optical fiber delivery cables, fiber couplers, beam switches, chillers, scanners, and other accessories.

