Berenberg Bank Analysts Give Hannover Rück (FRA:HNR1) a €194.00 Price Target

Berenberg Bank set a €194.00 ($194.00) price objective on Hannover Rück (FRA:HNR1 – Get Rating) in a report issued on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. UBS Group set a €161.00 ($161.00) target price on shares of Hannover Rück in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €190.00 ($190.00) target price on shares of Hannover Rück in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada set a €184.00 ($184.00) target price on shares of Hannover Rück in a report on Friday. Barclays set a €133.70 ($133.70) target price on shares of Hannover Rück in a report on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €195.00 ($195.00) target price on shares of Hannover Rück in a report on Thursday.

Hannover Rück Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of HNR1 opened at €164.25 ($164.25) on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of €156.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of €146.89. Hannover Rück has a 52-week low of €94.75 ($94.75) and a 52-week high of €116.37 ($116.37).

About Hannover Rück

Hannover Rück SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance products and services worldwide. It operates through Property & Casualty Reinsurance, and Life & Health Reinsurance segments. The company offers property, casualty, facultative, catastrophe XL, structured reinsurance, and insurance-linked securities.

