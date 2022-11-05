Berenberg Bank Trims FirstGroup (LON:FGP) Target Price to GBX 130

FirstGroup (LON:FGP – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Berenberg Bank from GBX 160 ($1.85) to GBX 130 ($1.50) in a research report released on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the transport operator’s stock.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on FirstGroup from GBX 155 ($1.79) to GBX 149 ($1.72) and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, FirstGroup has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 138.60 ($1.60).

FirstGroup Stock Performance

Shares of FGP stock opened at GBX 104.50 ($1.21) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 159.73, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.76. FirstGroup has a fifty-two week low of GBX 83.75 ($0.97) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 145.66 ($1.68). The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 112.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 120.30. The company has a market capitalization of £783.97 million and a P/E ratio of 1.74.

Insider Transactions at FirstGroup

About FirstGroup

In related news, insider Ryan Mangold sold 327,533 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 109 ($1.26), for a total transaction of £357,010.97 ($412,777.16). In related news, insider Peter Lynas purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 115 ($1.33) per share, for a total transaction of £23,000 ($26,592.67). Also, insider Ryan Mangold sold 327,533 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 109 ($1.26), for a total value of £357,010.97 ($412,777.16).

FirstGroup plc provides public transport services in the United Kingdom and the United States. The company operates through First Bus and First Rail segments. The First Bus segment offers local bus services with a fleet of approximately 4,900 buses in the United Kingdom. The First Rail segment operates a passenger rail network that provides long-distance, commuter, regional, and sleeper services through a portfolio of Great Western Railway, South Western Railway, TransPennine Express, and Avanti West Coast franchises; passenger rail services; and hull trains and Lumos.

