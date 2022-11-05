Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BHLB) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.18

Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BHLB – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, November 4th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.18 per share by the savings and loans company on Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 16th. This is an increase from Berkshire Hills Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 18.3% per year over the last three years. Berkshire Hills Bancorp has a dividend payout ratio of 19.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Berkshire Hills Bancorp to earn $2.45 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 19.6%.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BHLB traded up $1.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $28.46. The company had a trading volume of 352,457 shares, compared to its average volume of 368,610. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $28.43 and its 200 day moving average is $27.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of 16.17 and a beta of 0.99. Berkshire Hills Bancorp has a twelve month low of $23.62 and a twelve month high of $31.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Berkshire Hills Bancorp

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BHLB. FMR LLC increased its stake in Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,959 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $346,000 after buying an additional 515 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 8,357 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $242,000 after buying an additional 1,162 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Berkshire Hills Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 47,577 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,378,000 after buying an additional 1,329 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 22.4% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 8,833 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $256,000 after buying an additional 1,617 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.61% of the company’s stock.

BHLB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Hovde Group started coverage on shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $31.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.00.

About Berkshire Hills Bancorp

(Get Rating)

Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Berkshire Bank that provides various banking products and services. It offers various deposit accounts, including demand deposit, NOW, regular savings, money market savings, time certificates of deposit, and retirement deposit accounts; and loans, such as commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, consumer, and residential mortgage loans.

Featured Articles

