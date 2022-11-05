Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) Shares Acquired by Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC

Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC boosted its stake in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) by 37.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 102,099 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,900 shares during the quarter. Best Buy comprises 2.3% of Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $6,656,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Best Buy in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Best Buy by 13,566.7% in the second quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 410 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its stake in Best Buy by 376.4% during the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 424 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in Best Buy by 91.1% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 472 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services grew its stake in Best Buy by 242.0% during the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 472 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 334 shares during the period. 79.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Best Buy alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BBY has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Best Buy in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Best Buy from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their target price on shares of Best Buy from $110.00 to $99.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Best Buy has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.13.

Best Buy Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:BBY traded up $1.13 on Friday, reaching $68.20. 2,107,015 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,534,764. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.14, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.46. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.78 and a fifty-two week high of $141.97. The business’s 50-day moving average is $68.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 30th. The technology retailer reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $10.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.25 billion. Best Buy had a net margin of 3.60% and a return on equity of 57.98%. The firm’s revenue was down 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.98 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 6.17 EPS for the current year.

Best Buy Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 20th were given a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 19th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.16%. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.18%.

Insider Transactions at Best Buy

In other news, EVP Kathleen Scarlett sold 25,071 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.37, for a total transaction of $1,814,388.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 50,101 shares in the company, valued at $3,625,809.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Matthew M. Bilunas sold 890 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.09, for a total value of $70,390.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 59,513 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,706,883.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Kathleen Scarlett sold 25,071 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.37, for a total transaction of $1,814,388.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 50,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,625,809.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 27,423 shares of company stock worth $1,995,772. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Best Buy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Best Buy Co, Inc retails technology products in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BBY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Best Buy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Best Buy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.