Biconomy (BICO) 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $8.77 Million

Biconomy (BICO) traded down 5.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on November 5th. One Biconomy token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.44 or 0.00002068 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Biconomy has a market cap of $97.34 million and $8.77 million worth of Biconomy was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Biconomy has traded 7% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Biconomy

Biconomy was first traded on December 1st, 2021. Biconomy’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 220,954,117 tokens. Biconomy’s official message board is medium.com/biconomy. Biconomy’s official Twitter account is @biconomy and its Facebook page is accessible here. Biconomy’s official website is biconomy.io.

Buying and Selling Biconomy

According to CryptoCompare, “Biconomy is a multichain relayer protocol that aims to reduce the friction point when dealing with blockchain technology for its mass adoption.”

