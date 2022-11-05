Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) Given New $158.00 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL – Get Rating) had its target price cut by BMO Capital Markets from $180.00 to $158.00 in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on BILL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Bill.com from $200.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Bill.com from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on Bill.com from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Bill.com to $220.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, Wolfe Research decreased their price target on Bill.com from $190.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $200.38.

Bill.com Stock Performance

BILL stock traded down $9.80 during trading on Friday, hitting $106.33. The company had a trading volume of 8,257,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,632,825. The firm has a market cap of $11.23 billion, a PE ratio of -33.12 and a beta of 2.05. Bill.com has a 1-year low of $89.87 and a 1-year high of $348.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $139.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $136.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Insider Buying and Selling at Bill.com

Bill.com ( NYSE:BILL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $229.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $210.26 million. Bill.com had a negative net margin of 51.22% and a negative return on equity of 5.13%. On average, analysts expect that Bill.com will post -2.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Bill.com news, insider Bora Chung sold 8,855 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.06, for a total value of $1,116,261.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $77,652.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Bill.com news, insider Bora Chung sold 8,855 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.06, for a total value of $1,116,261.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $77,652.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Rene A. Lacerte sold 6,248 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.05, for a total transaction of $1,093,712.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 76,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,356,490.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 195,220 shares of company stock worth $31,278,749 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Bill.com by 4.2% in the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $472,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Alera Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Bill.com by 3.6% during the second quarter. Alera Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in Bill.com by 60.8% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 230 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. abrdn plc increased its holdings in Bill.com by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 8,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,007,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC increased its holdings in Bill.com by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.85% of the company’s stock.

Bill.com Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that simplifies, digitizes, and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments, and spend management products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, eliminate expense reports, manage cash flows, and improve office efficiency.

Featured Articles

