Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) Price Target Cut to $158.00 by Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by The Goldman Sachs Group from $183.00 to $158.00 in a report released on Friday, Marketbeat reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Bill.com from $240.00 to $200.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price objective on Bill.com from $140.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Bill.com from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Bill.com from $215.00 to $165.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price objective on Bill.com from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Bill.com has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $200.38.

Bill.com Trading Down 8.4 %

Bill.com stock traded down $9.80 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $106.33. The stock had a trading volume of 8,257,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,632,825. Bill.com has a one year low of $89.87 and a one year high of $348.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market cap of $11.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.12 and a beta of 2.05. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $139.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $136.40.

Insider Buying and Selling

Bill.com ( NYSE:BILL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by ($0.05). Bill.com had a negative return on equity of 5.13% and a negative net margin of 51.22%. The business had revenue of $229.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $210.26 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Bill.com will post -2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Rene A. Lacerte sold 6,248 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.05, for a total transaction of $1,093,712.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 76,301 shares in the company, valued at $13,356,490.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Rene A. Lacerte sold 6,248 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.05, for a total value of $1,093,712.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 76,301 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,356,490.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Bora Chung sold 8,855 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.06, for a total value of $1,116,261.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $77,652.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 195,220 shares of company stock worth $31,278,749 over the last ninety days. 5.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bill.com

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BILL. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Bill.com by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 115,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,706,000 after acquiring an additional 12,853 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Bill.com by 179.2% during the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 14,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,604,000 after acquiring an additional 9,362 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Bill.com by 17.3% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 333,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,566,000 after acquiring an additional 49,200 shares during the period. Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Bill.com by 28.6% during the 1st quarter. Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 80,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,168,000 after acquiring an additional 17,822 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Bill.com by 1,789.4% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 841 shares during the period. 95.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bill.com Company Profile

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that simplifies, digitizes, and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments, and spend management products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, eliminate expense reports, manage cash flows, and improve office efficiency.

