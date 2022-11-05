Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) PT Lowered to $175.00

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by KeyCorp from $200.00 to $175.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

BILL has been the subject of several other reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Bill.com in a research note on Monday, September 12th. They set an overweight rating and a $220.00 price objective for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on shares of Bill.com from $269.00 to $225.00 in a report on Monday, October 10th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Bill.com from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price target on shares of Bill.com from $140.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Bill.com from $215.00 to $165.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $200.38.

NYSE BILL traded down $9.80 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $106.33. 8,257,300 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,632,825. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.12 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $139.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $136.40. Bill.com has a 1 year low of $89.87 and a 1 year high of $348.49.

Bill.com ( NYSE:BILL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.05). Bill.com had a negative return on equity of 5.13% and a negative net margin of 51.22%. The business had revenue of $229.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $210.26 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Bill.com will post -2.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Bora Chung sold 8,855 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.06, for a total transaction of $1,116,261.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 616 shares in the company, valued at $77,652.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Bora Chung sold 8,855 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.06, for a total transaction of $1,116,261.30. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 616 shares in the company, valued at approximately $77,652.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO John R. Rettig sold 6,008 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.65, for a total transaction of $887,081.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 24,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,635,881.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 195,220 shares of company stock valued at $31,278,749 in the last 90 days. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Bill.com by 540.6% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Bill.com by 2.5% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,420,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Bill.com by 30.9% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 5,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,321,000 after buying an additional 1,374 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Bill.com by 61.5% during the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 4,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,111,000 after buying an additional 1,866 shares during the period. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC boosted its stake in Bill.com by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 14,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,390,000 after buying an additional 1,813 shares in the last quarter. 95.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that simplifies, digitizes, and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments, and spend management products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, eliminate expense reports, manage cash flows, and improve office efficiency.

