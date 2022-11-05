Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) Releases Q2 Earnings Guidance

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.12 to $0.14 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.08. The company issued revenue guidance of $241.5 million to $244.5 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $233.50 million. Bill.com also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $0.48-$0.59 EPS.

Bill.com Stock Down 8.4 %

Shares of BILL traded down $9.80 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $106.33. 8,257,300 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,632,825. Bill.com has a 1-year low of $89.87 and a 1-year high of $348.49. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $139.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $136.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market cap of $11.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.12 and a beta of 2.05.

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.05). Bill.com had a negative return on equity of 5.13% and a negative net margin of 51.22%. The company had revenue of $229.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $210.26 million. Research analysts expect that Bill.com will post -2.08 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on BILL shares. Wolfe Research lowered their price target on shares of Bill.com from $190.00 to $180.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on Bill.com from $269.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Monday, October 10th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Bill.com from $180.00 to $158.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Bill.com from $230.00 to $195.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Bill.com from $183.00 to $158.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $200.38.

In other news, CFO John R. Rettig sold 3,607 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.23, for a total transaction of $592,377.61. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,070 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,609,936.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Blake Thomas Murray sold 95,826 shares of Bill.com stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.23, for a total value of $15,737,503.98. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 116,124 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,071,044.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO John R. Rettig sold 3,607 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.23, for a total transaction of $592,377.61. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,609,936.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 195,220 shares of company stock valued at $31,278,749 in the last quarter. Insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new position in Bill.com in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC bought a new position in shares of Bill.com in the first quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of Bill.com by 1,278.4% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 473 shares during the period. Forum Financial Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Bill.com during the first quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Bill.com during the first quarter worth approximately $212,000. Institutional investors own 95.85% of the company’s stock.

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that simplifies, digitizes, and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments, and spend management products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, eliminate expense reports, manage cash flows, and improve office efficiency.

