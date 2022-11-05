Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO) Raised to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Tuesday.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Citigroup reduced their target price on Bio-Rad Laboratories from $750.00 to $700.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Bio-Rad Laboratories from $715.00 to $640.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, TheStreet cut Bio-Rad Laboratories from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $680.00.

Get Bio-Rad Laboratories alerts:

Bio-Rad Laboratories Trading Up 3.6 %

Shares of BIO stock opened at $378.20 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 4.30 and a current ratio of 5.50. Bio-Rad Laboratories has a 52-week low of $344.63 and a 52-week high of $784.39. The company has a market capitalization of $11.23 billion, a PE ratio of -1.81 and a beta of 0.92. The business’s fifty day moving average is $429.28 and its 200 day moving average is $485.40.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Bio-Rad Laboratories ( NYSE:BIO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The medical research company reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.59 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $680.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $685.50 million. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a positive return on equity of 4.13% and a negative net margin of 215.16%. The firm’s revenue was down 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.71 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Bio-Rad Laboratories will post 14.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 1.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,317,941 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,305,534,000 after buying an additional 30,476 shares during the last quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories in the second quarter worth about $379,547,000. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 8.2% in the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 629,845 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $314,245,000 after purchasing an additional 47,921 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 1.0% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 415,534 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $234,007,000 after purchasing an additional 4,048 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 6.8% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 394,499 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $222,193,000 after purchasing an additional 25,010 shares during the last quarter. 64.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Bio-Rad Laboratories Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc engages in the development and production of specialty chemicals used in biochemical, pharmaceutical, and other life science research applications. It operates through the Life Sciences and Clinical Diagnostics segments. The Life Science segment develops, manufactures, and markets reagents, apparatus, and laboratory instruments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bio-Rad Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bio-Rad Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.