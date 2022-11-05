BioAtla (NASDAQ:BCAB) PT Raised to $8.00 at Credit Suisse Group

BioAtla (NASDAQ:BCAB – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by Credit Suisse Group from $4.00 to $8.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, Marketbeat reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on BCAB. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on shares of BioAtla from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of BioAtla in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. They issued an outperform rating and a $17.00 price target for the company.

BCAB stock traded up $1.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $7.55. 10,439,862 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 343,680. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $282.45 million, a PE ratio of -2.77 and a beta of -0.04. BioAtla has a 1-year low of $2.01 and a 1-year high of $31.02.

BioAtla ( NASDAQ:BCAB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.77) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.70) by ($0.07). During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.90) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that BioAtla will post -3.04 earnings per share for the current year.

In other BioAtla news, CEO Jay M. Phd Short purchased 26,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.84 per share, for a total transaction of $206,584.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,396,556 shares in the company, valued at $10,948,999.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 14.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in BioAtla in the third quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Silverarc Capital Management LLC bought a new position in BioAtla in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,543,000. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new position in BioAtla in the third quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC bought a new position in BioAtla in the third quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of BioAtla during the second quarter worth $45,000. 69.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BioAtla, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops specific and selective antibody-based therapeutics for the treatment of solid tumor cancer. Its lead product candidate is BA3011, a conditionally active biologic (CAB) antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for soft tissue and bone sarcoma tumors, non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), and ovarian cancer.

