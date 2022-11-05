Bioventix (LON:BVXP) Stock Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $3,313.41

Bioventix PLC (LON:BVXP – Get Rating) shares passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 3,313.41 ($38.31) and traded as high as GBX 3,335 ($38.56). Bioventix shares last traded at GBX 3,300 ($38.15), with a volume of 2,773 shares traded.
The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 3,310.91 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 3,440.16. The firm has a market cap of £171.90 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,619.05.
The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 3rd will be issued a GBX 100 ($1.16) dividend. This is a boost from Bioventix’s previous dividend of $52.00. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 3rd. This represents a yield of 2.99%. Bioventix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 83.33%.
Bioventix PLC creates, manufactures, and supplies sheep monoclonal antibodies (SMAs) for diagnostic applications worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of purified SMAs for thyroid, vitamin D, cardiac, drugs of abuse, fertility, infectious disease, oncology, and miscellaneous indications. It also provides contract SMAs and recombinant services.
