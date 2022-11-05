Bitcoin Diamond 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $117,292.00 (BCD)

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 0.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on November 5th. During the last week, Bitcoin Diamond has traded 2.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Bitcoin Diamond coin can currently be purchased for about $0.16 or 0.00000771 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Bitcoin Diamond has a total market capitalization of $30.67 million and approximately $117,292.00 worth of Bitcoin Diamond was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Bitcoin Diamond alerts:

Decred (DCR) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $28.21 or 0.00132270 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51.88 or 0.00243234 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $15.62 or 0.00073229 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004663 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.94 or 0.00023163 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000010 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0672 or 0.00000315 BTC.

Aion (AION) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000188 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond Profile

Bitcoin Diamond (CRYPTO:BCD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 24th, 2017. Bitcoin Diamond’s total supply is 189,492,898 coins and its circulating supply is 186,492,898 coins. Bitcoin Diamond’s official Twitter account is @bitcoindiamond_ and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Diamond is https://reddit.com/r/bitcoin-diamond and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitcoin Diamond’s official website is www.bitcoindiamond.org.

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Diamond

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Diamond uses blockchain and cryptocurrency technology to provide the world’s unbanked and underserved people with a currency they can access, trust, and use. As a fast, secure digital currency, Bitcoin Diamond aims to free the trapped capital, intellect, and creativity of the world’s emerging population.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Diamond directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Diamond should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitcoin Diamond using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin Diamond Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin Diamond and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.