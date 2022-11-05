Bitcoin Gold (BTG) Market Cap Achieves $321.89 Million

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 2.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on November 5th. One Bitcoin Gold coin can now be purchased for about $18.38 or 0.00086210 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Bitcoin Gold has traded up 1.8% against the U.S. dollar. Bitcoin Gold has a market capitalization of $321.89 million and $31.60 million worth of Bitcoin Gold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54.32 or 0.00254805 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.74 or 0.00069142 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002018 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001220 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00003200 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0501 or 0.00000235 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold Coin Profile

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on October 25th, 2017. Bitcoin Gold’s total supply is 17,513,924 coins. The official website for Bitcoin Gold is bitcoingold.org. Bitcoin Gold’s official Twitter account is @bitcoingold and its Facebook page is accessible here. Bitcoin Gold’s official message board is forum.bitcoingold.org. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Gold is https://reddit.com/r/bitcoingoldhq and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Gold

According to CryptoCompare, “BTG is a cryptocurrency with Bitcoin fundamentals, mined on common GPUs instead of specialty ASICs. This type of equipment tends to monopolize mining to a few big players, but GPU mining means anyone can mine again – restoring decentralization and independence. GPU mining rewards go to individuals worldwide, instead of mostly to ASIC warehouse owners, recreating network effects that Bitcoin used to have.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Gold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Gold should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitcoin Gold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

