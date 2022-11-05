Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token (BTCST) Reaches Market Capitalization of $109.51 Million

Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token (BTCST) traded 5.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on November 4th. One Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token token can now be purchased for about $8.98 or 0.00042418 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token has traded up 1.3% against the U.S. dollar. Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token has a market capitalization of $109.51 million and $4.13 million worth of Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token

Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token (BTCST) is a token. Its launch date was December 24th, 2020. Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token’s total supply is 15,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,201,404 tokens. Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token’s official Twitter account is @btcst2020. The official website for Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token is www.btcst.finance. The official message board for Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token is btcst.medium.com. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token is https://reddit.com/r/btcstandardhashrate.

Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token (BTCST) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token has a current supply of 15,000,000 with 12,201,403.74518484 in circulation. The last known price of Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token is 8.6625913 USD and is up 0.55 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 30 active market(s) with $2,360,800.93 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.btcst.finance/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token directly using U.S. dollars.

