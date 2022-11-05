Bitcoin SV 24-Hour Volume Reaches $72.65 Million (BSV)

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on November 5th. During the last week, Bitcoin SV has traded up 2.1% against the dollar. Bitcoin SV has a total market cap of $943.60 million and $72.65 million worth of Bitcoin SV was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitcoin SV coin can currently be purchased for approximately $49.10 or 0.00230810 BTC on major exchanges.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $21,274.75 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $123.66 or 0.00581244 BTC.
- eCash (XEC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Arweave (AR) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.38 or 0.00072298 BTC.
- Syscoin (SYS) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000756 BTC.
- Wibcoin (WBBC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
Bitcoin SV Coin Profile
BSV is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 15th, 2018. Bitcoin SV’s total supply is 19,216,264 coins. The official website for Bitcoin SV is bitcoinsv.com. Bitcoin SV’s official Twitter account is @bitcoinassn and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling Bitcoin SV
It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin SV directly using US dollars.
