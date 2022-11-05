Bitcoin SV Price Tops $49.61 on Exchanges (BSV)

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on November 4th. One Bitcoin SV coin can currently be bought for $49.61 or 0.00232349 BTC on popular exchanges. Bitcoin SV has a market capitalization of $953.27 million and $81.47 million worth of Bitcoin SV was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Bitcoin SV has traded up 3.7% against the US dollar.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $21,350.85 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $124.43 or 0.00582781 BTC.
- eCash (XEC) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Arweave (AR) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.09 or 0.00070689 BTC.
- Syscoin (SYS) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000753 BTC.
- Wibcoin (WBBC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
About Bitcoin SV
Bitcoin SV (CRYPTO:BSV) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 15th, 2018. Bitcoin SV’s total supply is 19,215,908 coins. Bitcoin SV’s official website is bitcoinsv.com. Bitcoin SV’s official Twitter account is @bitcoinassn and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling Bitcoin SV
It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin SV directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin SV should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitcoin SV using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
