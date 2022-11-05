Bitcoiva (BCA) Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $239.68 Million

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on November 5th. Bitcoiva has a total market capitalization of $239.68 million and $258,334.00 worth of Bitcoiva was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitcoiva coin can now be purchased for $14.94 or 0.00070064 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Bitcoiva has traded 9.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Bitcoiva alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21,317.37 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $125.09 or 0.00586757 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $49.22 or 0.00230855 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $15.31 or 0.00071830 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000749 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00004335 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001476 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Wibcoin (WBBC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoiva Profile

Bitcoiva (BCA) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on August 10th, 2020. Bitcoiva’s total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 16,045,770 coins. Bitcoiva’s official website is bitcoiva.com. Bitcoiva’s official Twitter account is @bitcoiva and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Bitcoiva

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoiva (BCA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. Bitcoiva has a current supply of 21,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Bitcoiva is 15.16575545 USD and is up 10.10 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 8 active market(s) with $250,132.10 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://bitcoiva.com/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoiva directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoiva should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitcoiva using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoiva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoiva and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.