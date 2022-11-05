BitShares (BTS) Price Hits $0.0112

BitShares (BTS) traded 2.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on November 5th. In the last seven days, BitShares has traded 6.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. One BitShares coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0112 or 0.00000053 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. BitShares has a total market capitalization of $33.54 million and approximately $1.74 million worth of BitShares was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About BitShares

BitShares (BTS) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on July 19th, 2014. BitShares’ total supply is 2,994,550,000 coins. BitShares’ official Twitter account is @bitsharesgroup and its Facebook page is accessible here. BitShares’ official website is bitshares.github.io. The Reddit community for BitShares is https://reddit.com/r/bitshares and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for BitShares is bitsharestalk.org.

Buying and Selling BitShares

According to CryptoCompare, “BitShares (BTS) was first introduced in a White Paper titled “A Peer-to-Peer Polymorphic Digital Asset Exchange” by Daniel Larimer, Charles Hoskinson, and Stan Larimer. It is a brand of open-source software based on as blockchain technology as used by Bitcoin.Unlike bitcoins, which do not produce any income for their owners, BitShare can be used to launch Decentralized Autonomous Companies (DACs) which issue shares, produce profits and distribute profits to shareholders. As such, BitShares is about making profitable companies that people want to own shares in, thus creating a return for the shareholders. The first DAC launched by this process was called BitSharesX, a decentralized asset exchange based in Hong Kong.BitShares was originally launched under the name of ProtoShares (PTS); it was later renamed to BitShares (BTS) and “reloaded” in November 2014 by merging several products into BitShares (BTS).”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitShares directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitShares should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BitShares using one of the exchanges listed above.

