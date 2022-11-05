BitShares Price Tops $0.0112 on Major Exchanges (BTS)

BitShares (BTS) traded 3.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on November 5th. During the last week, BitShares has traded 6.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. BitShares has a total market cap of $33.53 million and approximately $1.51 million worth of BitShares was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BitShares coin can currently be purchased for $0.0112 or 0.00000052 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Terra (LUNA) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.56 or 0.00011974 BTC.

Belrium (BEL) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.05 or 0.00018942 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0642 or 0.00000301 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded up 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00006817 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002224 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000640 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00008053 BTC.

About BitShares

BTS uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 19th, 2014. BitShares’ total supply is 2,994,550,000 coins. BitShares’ official Twitter account is @bitsharesgroup and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for BitShares is https://reddit.com/r/bitshares and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for BitShares is bitshares.github.io. BitShares’ official message board is bitsharestalk.org.

BitShares Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BitShares (BTS) was first introduced in a White Paper titled “A Peer-to-Peer Polymorphic Digital Asset Exchange” by Daniel Larimer, Charles Hoskinson, and Stan Larimer. It is a brand of open-source software based on as blockchain technology as used by Bitcoin.Unlike bitcoins, which do not produce any income for their owners, BitShare can be used to launch Decentralized Autonomous Companies (DACs) which issue shares, produce profits and distribute profits to shareholders. As such, BitShares is about making profitable companies that people want to own shares in, thus creating a return for the shareholders. The first DAC launched by this process was called BitSharesX, a decentralized asset exchange based in Hong Kong.BitShares was originally launched under the name of ProtoShares (PTS); it was later renamed to BitShares (BTS) and “reloaded” in November 2014 by merging several products into BitShares (BTS).”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitShares directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitShares should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BitShares using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

