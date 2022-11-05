BitTorrent Price Up 6.3% Over Last Week (BTTOLD)

BitTorrent (BTTOLD) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on November 5th. BitTorrent has a total market cap of $882.20 million and approximately $165,834.00 worth of BitTorrent was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BitTorrent token can now be purchased for $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, BitTorrent has traded 6.3% higher against the dollar.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00003267 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0618 or 0.00000290 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0767 or 0.00000360 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000008 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0605 or 0.00000284 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 18.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,669.85 or 0.31270299 BTC.
- Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0662 or 0.00000310 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.61 or 0.00012213 BTC.
BitTorrent Token Profile
BitTorrent’s genesis date was January 20th, 2019. BitTorrent’s total supply is 990,000,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for BitTorrent is https://reddit.com/r/bittorrenttoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BitTorrent’s official website is www.bittorrent.com/btt. BitTorrent’s official message board is blog.bittorrent.com. BitTorrent’s official Twitter account is @bittorrent and its Facebook page is accessible here.
BitTorrent Token Trading
