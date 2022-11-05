BitTorrent Price Up 6.3% Over Last Week (BTTOLD)

BitTorrent (BTTOLD) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on November 5th. BitTorrent has a total market cap of $882.20 million and approximately $165,834.00 worth of BitTorrent was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BitTorrent token can now be purchased for $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, BitTorrent has traded 6.3% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00003267 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0618 or 0.00000290 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0767 or 0.00000360 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0605 or 0.00000284 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 18.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,669.85 or 0.31270299 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0662 or 0.00000310 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.61 or 0.00012213 BTC.

BitTorrent Token Profile

BitTorrent’s genesis date was January 20th, 2019. BitTorrent’s total supply is 990,000,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for BitTorrent is https://reddit.com/r/bittorrenttoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BitTorrent’s official website is www.bittorrent.com/btt. BitTorrent’s official message board is blog.bittorrent.com. BitTorrent’s official Twitter account is @bittorrent and its Facebook page is accessible here.

BitTorrent Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BitTorrent Protocol is a decentralized protocol with over 1 billion users. BitTorrent Inc. invented and maintains the BitTorrent protocol. While there are many implementations of the BitTorrent software, BitTorrent and µTorrent (often called “utorrent”) remain two of the most popular.In 2018, BitTorrent Protocol reached a strategic partnership with TRON Blockchain Protocol. On July 24, 2018 TRON has successfully acquired BitTorrent and all BitTorrent products.BitTorrent (BTT) the token is a TRC-10 utility token based on the TRON blockchain to foster faster speed on the world’s largest decentralized application.December, 2021:With the Launch of BTTC Mainnet and BTT Redenomination Plan, the old BTT tokens will be redenominated and swapped with the new BTT tokens at a ratio of 1:1000. The total supply of BTT tokens will be increased from 990,000,000,000 to 990,000,000,000,000. The new tokens after redenomination are referred to as BTT, while the old ones are renamed as BTTOLD (BTTOLD stands for the old BTT tokens thereafter).”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitTorrent directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitTorrent should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BitTorrent using one of the exchanges listed above.

