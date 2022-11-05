BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL) Given New $72.00 Price Target at Robert W. Baird

BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Robert W. Baird from $95.00 to $72.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Bank of America lowered BlackLine from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $64.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JMP Securities reduced their price target on BlackLine from $112.00 to $87.00 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Berenberg Bank lowered BlackLine from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on BlackLine from $85.00 to $70.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on BlackLine from $73.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, October 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $78.33.

BL traded up $8.84 on Friday, hitting $57.86. 1,522,766 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 503,477. BlackLine has a fifty-two week low of $48.73 and a fifty-two week high of $135.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.57, a quick ratio of 3.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.46. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $61.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $65.83. The stock has a market cap of $3.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.83 and a beta of 0.76.

BlackLine ( NASDAQ:BL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The technology company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.03). BlackLine had a negative return on equity of 22.04% and a negative net margin of 15.09%. The business had revenue of $128.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $126.54 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.08) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that BlackLine will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Thomas Unterman sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.68, for a total value of $30,340.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 51,509 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,125,566.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other BlackLine news, Director Thomas Unterman sold 500 shares of BlackLine stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.68, for a total value of $30,340.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 51,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,125,566.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Peter Hirsch sold 1,997 shares of BlackLine stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.91, for a total value of $139,610.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 34,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,406,791.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,997 shares of company stock worth $198,510. Company insiders own 9.71% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clearlake Capital Group L.P. acquired a new position in shares of BlackLine during the second quarter worth about $360,716,000. Echo Street Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of BlackLine by 98.1% during the first quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 1,900,029 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $139,120,000 after buying an additional 941,030 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of BlackLine by 275.4% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 715,319 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,640,000 after buying an additional 524,773 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its position in shares of BlackLine by 49.5% during the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,313,280 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $96,354,000 after buying an additional 434,655 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackLine during the second quarter worth about $28,466,000.

BlackLine, Inc provides cloud-based solutions to automate and streamline accounting and finance operations worldwide. It offers financial close management solutions, such as account reconciliations that provides a centralized workspace for users to collaborate on account reconciliations; transaction matching that analyzes and reconciles high volumes of individual transactions; and task management to create and manage processes and task lists.

