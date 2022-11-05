BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL) Sets New 12-Month Low at $49.51

Shares of BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $49.51 and last traded at $49.69, with a volume of 19742 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $51.50.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of BlackLine in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of BlackLine from $57.00 to $50.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of BlackLine from $73.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of BlackLine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, JMP Securities dropped their price target on shares of BlackLine from $112.00 to $87.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, BlackLine has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.33.

BlackLine Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 3.57, a current ratio of 3.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.46. The company’s 50 day moving average is $61.76 and its 200 day moving average is $65.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.83 and a beta of 0.76.

Insider Activity at BlackLine

BlackLine ( NASDAQ:BL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The technology company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.03). BlackLine had a negative net margin of 15.09% and a negative return on equity of 22.04%. The business had revenue of $128.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $126.54 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.08) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that BlackLine, Inc. will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Thomas Unterman sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.12, for a total value of $28,560.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 51,805 shares in the company, valued at $2,959,101.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other BlackLine news, CTO Peter Hirsch sold 1,997 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.91, for a total transaction of $139,610.27. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 34,427 shares in the company, valued at $2,406,791.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Thomas Unterman sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.12, for a total transaction of $28,560.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 51,805 shares in the company, valued at $2,959,101.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 2,997 shares of company stock worth $198,510. Corporate insiders own 9.71% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BL. Synovus Financial Corp raised its holdings in BlackLine by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 8,462 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $561,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC raised its holdings in BlackLine by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC now owns 7,317 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $536,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in BlackLine by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 2,812 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $187,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in BlackLine by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 23,544 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,724,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in BlackLine by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,059 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the last quarter.

BlackLine Company Profile

BlackLine, Inc provides cloud-based solutions to automate and streamline accounting and finance operations worldwide. It offers financial close management solutions, such as account reconciliations that provides a centralized workspace for users to collaborate on account reconciliations; transaction matching that analyzes and reconciles high volumes of individual transactions; and task management to create and manage processes and task lists.

See Also

