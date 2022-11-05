BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL) Updates Q4 Earnings Guidance

BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL – Get Rating) issued an update on its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.15-$0.19 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.09. The company issued revenue guidance of $138-$141 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $142.52 million. BlackLine also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $0.44-$0.48 EPS.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on BL shares. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of BlackLine from $95.00 to $72.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com raised shares of BlackLine from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on BlackLine from $57.00 to $50.00 and set a sell rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on BlackLine from $85.00 to $70.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of BlackLine from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and dropped their price target for the company from $75.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BlackLine has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $78.33.

Get BlackLine alerts:

BlackLine Stock Up 18.0 %

Shares of BlackLine stock traded up $8.84 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $57.86. 1,522,766 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 503,477. The firm has a market cap of $3.45 billion, a PE ratio of -43.83 and a beta of 0.76. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $61.76 and its 200 day moving average is $65.83. BlackLine has a 1 year low of $48.73 and a 1 year high of $135.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.46, a quick ratio of 3.57 and a current ratio of 3.57.

Insider Buying and Selling

BlackLine ( NASDAQ:BL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The technology company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $128.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $126.54 million. BlackLine had a negative return on equity of 22.04% and a negative net margin of 15.09%. BlackLine’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.08) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that BlackLine will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Thomas Unterman sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.12, for a total value of $28,560.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 51,805 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,959,101.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Thomas Unterman sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.12, for a total transaction of $28,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 51,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,959,101.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CTO Peter Hirsch sold 1,997 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.91, for a total value of $139,610.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 34,427 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,406,791.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,997 shares of company stock worth $198,510. Company insiders own 9.71% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in BlackLine by 275.4% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 715,319 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $47,640,000 after acquiring an additional 524,773 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of BlackLine by 10.5% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 424,380 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,073,000 after buying an additional 40,453 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in BlackLine by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 409,653 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,995,000 after acquiring an additional 10,658 shares during the period. Toronado Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of BlackLine by 49.7% during the first quarter. Toronado Partners LLC now owns 408,683 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,924,000 after purchasing an additional 135,685 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in BlackLine during the 1st quarter worth $14,271,000.

BlackLine Company Profile

(Get Rating)

BlackLine, Inc provides cloud-based solutions to automate and streamline accounting and finance operations worldwide. It offers financial close management solutions, such as account reconciliations that provides a centralized workspace for users to collaborate on account reconciliations; transaction matching that analyzes and reconciles high volumes of individual transactions; and task management to create and manage processes and task lists.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for BlackLine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackLine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.