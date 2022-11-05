BlackRock Capital Investment Co. (NASDAQ:BKCC) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.10

BlackRock Capital Investment Co. (NASDAQ:BKCC – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 3rd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share by the asset manager on Friday, January 6th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.70%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 15th.

BlackRock Capital Investment has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 17.8% annually over the last three years. BlackRock Capital Investment has a dividend payout ratio of 108.1% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect BlackRock Capital Investment to earn $0.33 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $0.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 121.2%.

BKCC stock traded up $0.15 during trading on Friday, reaching $3.74. The stock had a trading volume of 166,010 shares, compared to its average volume of 175,388. BlackRock Capital Investment has a one year low of $3.31 and a one year high of $4.38. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company’s 50 day moving average is $3.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.83. The company has a market capitalization of $273.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.81 and a beta of 1.39.

BlackRock Capital Investment ( NASDAQ:BKCC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The asset manager reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.01. BlackRock Capital Investment had a net margin of 42.86% and a return on equity of 6.76%. The business had revenue of $12.27 million during the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.07 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that BlackRock Capital Investment will post 0.36 EPS for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of BlackRock Capital Investment in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BKCC. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Capital Investment during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new position in BlackRock Capital Investment in the 1st quarter worth approximately $60,000. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in BlackRock Capital Investment by 24.5% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 22,211 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 4,370 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC bought a new position in BlackRock Capital Investment in the 1st quarter worth approximately $84,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in BlackRock Capital Investment in the 1st quarter worth approximately $205,000. 20.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation, formerly known as BlackRock Kelso Capital Corporation, is a Business Development Company specializing in investments in middle market companies. The fund invests in all industries. It prefers to invest between $10 million and $50 million and can invest more or less in companies with EBITDA or operating cash flow between $10 million and $50 million.

