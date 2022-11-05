BlackRock Greater Europe Investment Trust plc (LON:BRGE) Increases Dividend to GBX 4.85 Per Share

BlackRock Greater Europe Investment Trust plc (LON:BRGE – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Thursday, November 3rd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, November 17th will be given a dividend of GBX 4.85 ($0.06) per share on Friday, December 16th. This represents a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 17th. This is a boost from BlackRock Greater Europe Investment Trust’s previous dividend of $1.75. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

BlackRock Greater Europe Investment Trust Stock Up 2.5 %

Shares of BRGE opened at GBX 451.50 ($5.22) on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of £458.11 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,881.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.89, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a current ratio of 0.05. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 434.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 449.58. BlackRock Greater Europe Investment Trust has a 52 week low of GBX 396 ($4.58) and a 52 week high of GBX 732 ($8.46).

About BlackRock Greater Europe Investment Trust

BlackRock Greater Europe Investment Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock Fund Managers Limited. It is managed by BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of Europe, excluding the United Kingdom. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

