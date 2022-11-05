BlackRock Greater Europe Investment Trust plc (LON:BRGE) Increases Dividend to GBX 4.85 Per Share

BlackRock Greater Europe Investment Trust plc (LON:BRGE – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Thursday, November 3rd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, November 17th will be given a dividend of GBX 4.85 ($0.06) per share on Friday, December 16th. This represents a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 17th. This is a boost from BlackRock Greater Europe Investment Trust’s previous dividend of $1.75. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
BlackRock Greater Europe Investment Trust Stock Up 2.5 %
Shares of BRGE opened at GBX 451.50 ($5.22) on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of £458.11 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,881.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.89, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a current ratio of 0.05. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 434.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 449.58. BlackRock Greater Europe Investment Trust has a 52 week low of GBX 396 ($4.58) and a 52 week high of GBX 732 ($8.46).
About BlackRock Greater Europe Investment Trust
Featured Articles
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 10/31-11/4
- Is Hershey’s a Sweet Stock to Buy After a Post-Earnings Dip?
- Datadog Doesn’t Belong In The Doghouse
- Nikola Shares Fall Even As EV Maker Beats Q3 Expectations
- Mixed Results Actually Bring More Optimism than Risk for AMD
Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Greater Europe Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Greater Europe Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.