BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust Inc. (BKN) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.05 on December 1st

BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust Inc. (NYSE:BKN – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, November 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.054 per share on Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.78%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th.

BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust has raised its dividend by an average of 5.4% annually over the last three years.

BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust Price Performance

Shares of BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust stock opened at $11.21 on Friday. BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust has a twelve month low of $10.75 and a twelve month high of $18.56. The company’s fifty day moving average is $12.91 and its 200 day moving average is $14.12.

Institutional Trading of BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust

About BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust by 12.4% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 214,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,088,000 after buying an additional 23,646 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust by 8.3% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 303,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,369,000 after buying an additional 23,362 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust by 14.9% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 159,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,170,000 after buying an additional 20,732 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust during the second quarter valued at about $260,000. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust during the first quarter valued at about $160,000. Institutional investors own 12.26% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in investment grade municipal bonds municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes.

