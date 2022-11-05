BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust Inc. (BKN) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.05 on December 1st

BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust Inc. (NYSE:BKN – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, November 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.054 per share on Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.78%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th.
BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust has raised its dividend by an average of 5.4% annually over the last three years.
Shares of BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust stock opened at $11.21 on Friday. BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust has a twelve month low of $10.75 and a twelve month high of $18.56. The company’s fifty day moving average is $12.91 and its 200 day moving average is $14.12.
BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in investment grade municipal bonds municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes.
