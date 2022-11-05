BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund, Inc. (MUC) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 14th

BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUC – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, November 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be given a dividend of 0.044 per share on Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $0.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th.
BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund has increased its dividend payment by an average of 2.4% per year over the last three years.
BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund Price Performance
MUC stock opened at $10.04 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.71. BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund has a 52 week low of $9.95 and a 52 week high of $16.47.
Institutional Trading of BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund
About BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund
BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in a portfolio of long-term investment-grade municipal obligations, the interest on which is exempt from Federal and California income taxes.
