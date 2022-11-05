BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund, Inc. (MUC) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 14th

BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUC – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, November 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be given a dividend of 0.044 per share on Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $0.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th.

BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund has increased its dividend payment by an average of 2.4% per year over the last three years.

MUC stock opened at $10.04 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.71. BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund has a 52 week low of $9.95 and a 52 week high of $16.47.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MUC. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund by 107.9% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 848,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,163,000 after buying an additional 440,672 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund by 328.9% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 177,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,123,000 after purchasing an additional 136,003 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund during the first quarter worth about $1,024,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund by 3.9% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 1,178,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,420,000 after purchasing an additional 44,371 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund by 4.7% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 722,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,455,000 after purchasing an additional 32,508 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.12% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in a portfolio of long-term investment-grade municipal obligations, the interest on which is exempt from Federal and California income taxes.

