BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MQY) Plans $0.05 Monthly Dividend

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MQY – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, November 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.047 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.25%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th.

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund has raised its dividend by an average of 2.6% per year over the last three years.

Get BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund alerts:

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund Price Performance

NYSE:MQY opened at $10.75 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.32. BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund has a 52 week low of $10.48 and a 52 week high of $17.20.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund

About BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund during the second quarter valued at about $52,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund during the second quarter valued at about $128,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund during the first quarter valued at about $171,000. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund during the first quarter valued at about $271,000. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund by 34.0% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 20,281 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 5,142 shares in the last quarter. 35.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests in long-term municipal obligations the interest on which is exempt from federal income taxes. The fund also invests in short-term securities.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.