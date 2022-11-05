BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MQY) Plans $0.05 Monthly Dividend

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MQY – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, November 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.047 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.25%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th.
BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund has raised its dividend by an average of 2.6% per year over the last three years.
BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund Price Performance
NYSE:MQY opened at $10.75 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.32. BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund has a 52 week low of $10.48 and a 52 week high of $17.20.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund
About BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund
BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests in long-term municipal obligations the interest on which is exempt from federal income taxes. The fund also invests in short-term securities.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund (MQY)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 10/31-11/4
- Is Hershey’s a Sweet Stock to Buy After a Post-Earnings Dip?
- Datadog Doesn’t Belong In The Doghouse
- Nikola Shares Fall Even As EV Maker Beats Q3 Expectations
- Mixed Results Actually Bring More Optimism than Risk for AMD
Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.