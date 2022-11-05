BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MQY) Plans $0.05 Monthly Dividend

Posted by on Nov 5th, 2022

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MQYGet Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, November 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.047 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.25%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th.

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund has raised its dividend by an average of 2.6% per year over the last three years.

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund Price Performance

NYSE:MQY opened at $10.75 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.32. BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund has a 52 week low of $10.48 and a 52 week high of $17.20.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund during the second quarter valued at about $52,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund during the second quarter valued at about $128,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund during the first quarter valued at about $171,000. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund during the first quarter valued at about $271,000. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund by 34.0% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 20,281 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 5,142 shares in the last quarter. 35.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund

(Get Rating)

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests in long-term municipal obligations the interest on which is exempt from federal income taxes. The fund also invests in short-term securities.

Read More

Dividend History for BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund (NYSE:MQY)

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.