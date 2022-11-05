BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. (TCPC) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 15th

BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:TCPC – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 3rd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be given a dividend of 0.32 per share by the investment management company on Friday, December 30th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 15th. This is a positive change from BlackRock TCP Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30.

BlackRock TCP Capital has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 5.9% annually over the last three years. BlackRock TCP Capital has a dividend payout ratio of 82.8% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline. Analysts expect BlackRock TCP Capital to earn $1.47 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 81.6%.

BlackRock TCP Capital Stock Up 3.7 %

TCPC stock opened at $13.06 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 21.75 and a quick ratio of 21.75. BlackRock TCP Capital has a 52-week low of $10.65 and a 52-week high of $14.52.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

BlackRock TCP Capital ( NASDAQ:TCPC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The investment management company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.05. BlackRock TCP Capital had a net margin of 33.13% and a return on equity of 9.45%. The business had revenue of $43.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.62 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.31 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that BlackRock TCP Capital will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TCPC. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in BlackRock TCP Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,117,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock TCP Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at about $891,000. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in BlackRock TCP Capital by 26.2% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 255,265 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,198,000 after acquiring an additional 52,973 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital during the 1st quarter worth approximately $597,000. Finally, Muzinich & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. Muzinich & Co. Inc. now owns 271,127 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,877,000 after buying an additional 40,386 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.89% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of BlackRock TCP Capital from $15.50 to $14.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of BlackRock TCP Capital from $11.50 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of BlackRock TCP Capital in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

BlackRock TCP Capital Company Profile

BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in direct equity and debt investments in middle-market, debt securities, senior secured loans, junior loans, originated loans, mezzanine, senior debt instruments, bonds, and secondary-market investments. It typically invests in communication services, public relations services, television, wireless telecommunication services, apparel, textile mills, restaurants, retailing, energy, oil and gas extraction, Patent owners and Lessors, Federal and Federally- Sponsored Credit agencies, insurance, hospital and healthcare centers, Biotechnology, engineering services, heavy electrical equipment, tax accounting, scientific and related consulting services, charter freight air transportation, Information technology consulting, application hosting services, software diagram and design, computer aided design, communication equipment, electronics manufacturing equipment, computer components, chemicals.

