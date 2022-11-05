Block (NYSE:SQ) Price Target Cut to $100.00 by Analysts at BTIG Research

Block (NYSE:SQ – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by BTIG Research from $175.00 to $100.00 in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Block from $115.00 to $85.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Block from $150.00 to $112.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 25th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Block to $105.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Block from $91.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Mizuho lowered shares of Block from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their target price for the company from $125.00 to $57.00 in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and thirty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Block currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $119.68.

Block Trading Up 11.5 %

Shares of NYSE SQ traded up $6.20 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $60.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 44,563,441 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,286,211. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 1.80. The stock has a market cap of $34.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -64.63 and a beta of 2.37. Block has a 12 month low of $51.34 and a 12 month high of $255.95. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.97.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Block ( NYSE:SQ Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The technology company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.01. Block had a negative net margin of 3.00% and a negative return on equity of 2.52%. The business had revenue of $4.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.33 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.38 earnings per share. Block’s quarterly revenue was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Block will post -0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.61, for a total transaction of $47,783.75. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 47,922 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,617,020.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.61, for a total transaction of $47,783.75. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 47,922 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,617,020.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Alyssa Henry sold 30,769 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.71, for a total transaction of $1,652,602.99. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 422,615 shares in the company, valued at $22,698,651.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 390,097 shares of company stock worth $25,383,614 in the last 90 days. 11.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Block

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SQ. Calton & Associates Inc. grew its stake in Block by 67.3% in the 1st quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 2,472 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $335,000 after acquiring an additional 994 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC bought a new position in shares of Block during the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in shares of Block by 10.8% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 12,089 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,384,000 after purchasing an additional 1,183 shares in the last quarter. Wealthpoint LLC bought a new position in shares of Block during the first quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Finally, Pitti Group Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Block by 16.8% during the first quarter. Pitti Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,587 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. 62.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Block Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

Further Reading

