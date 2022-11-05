Block (NYSE:SQ) Price Target Cut to $67.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Block (NYSE:SQ – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $85.00 to $67.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group cut Block from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $120.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on Block from $100.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Block from $150.00 to $130.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Stephens decreased their price objective on Block from $130.00 to $110.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Block from $150.00 to $112.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Block currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $119.68.

Get Block alerts:

Block Stock Up 11.5 %

Shares of SQ stock traded up $6.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $60.11. The stock had a trading volume of 44,563,441 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,286,211. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -64.63 and a beta of 2.37. Block has a 12-month low of $51.34 and a 12-month high of $255.95. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $60.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.97.

Insider Activity

Block ( NYSE:SQ Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The technology company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.33 billion. Block had a negative return on equity of 2.52% and a negative net margin of 3.00%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.38 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Block will post -0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 8,130 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.13, for a total value of $716,496.90. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 151,829 shares in the company, valued at $13,380,689.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.61, for a total value of $47,783.75. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 47,922 shares in the company, valued at $2,617,020.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 8,130 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.13, for a total value of $716,496.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 151,829 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,380,689.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 390,097 shares of company stock worth $25,383,614 over the last quarter. 11.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Block

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Block in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Block in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Block in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Block in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Block in the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.26% of the company’s stock.

Block Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Block Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Block and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.