Block (NYSE:SQ) Sets New 52-Week Low at $51.36

Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $51.36 and last traded at $54.30, with a volume of 194591 shares. The stock had previously closed at $54.64.

Several research firms have issued reports on SQ. Evercore ISI lowered Block from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $120.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Block from $150.00 to $112.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 25th. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Block in a research note on Friday, August 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on Block in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Stephens lowered their target price on Block from $130.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and thirty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.68.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market cap of $34.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -64.63 and a beta of 2.37. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.97.

Block ( NYSE:SQ Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The technology company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.01. Block had a negative return on equity of 2.52% and a negative net margin of 3.00%. The firm had revenue of $4.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.38 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Block, Inc. will post -0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Alyssa Henry sold 30,769 shares of Block stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.71, for a total transaction of $1,652,602.99. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 422,615 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,698,651.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Alyssa Henry sold 30,769 shares of Block stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.71, for a total transaction of $1,652,602.99. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 422,615 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,698,651.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 3,820 shares of Block stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.86, for a total value of $224,845.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 144,010 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,476,428.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 390,097 shares of company stock worth $25,383,614. Insiders own 11.52% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC bought a new stake in Block in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in Block in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in Block in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Block in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Block in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 62.26% of the company’s stock.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

